MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Makes New $323,000 Investment in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 193,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEST. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BEST by 823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 923,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BEST by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 447,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,965,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after buying an additional 387,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BEST alerts:

Shares of BEST stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. BEST Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.