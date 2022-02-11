MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Makes New Investment in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $8.53 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.