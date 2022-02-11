Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896,315 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $141,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after buying an additional 255,651 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.59.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

