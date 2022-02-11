Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Roku were worth $49,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Roku by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,541 shares of company stock worth $104,531,623 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.95. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.47 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

