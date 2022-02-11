Marshall Wace LLP Has $55.88 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3,131.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,231 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $55,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.76.

NYSE PXD opened at $222.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $127.13 and a 52 week high of $232.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

