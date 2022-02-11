Marshall Wace LLP Has $78.55 Million Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,167 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Endava were worth $78,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endava by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.13.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.27.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.