Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 1,191,075 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 491.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191,075 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.32% of Stitch Fix worth $57,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $90.68.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Evercore ISI cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

