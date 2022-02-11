Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.15). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 83.45 ($1.13), with a volume of 1,504,386 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MARS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.28) to GBX 85 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.45).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.86. The stock has a market cap of £518.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

