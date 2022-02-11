Martha Goldberg Aronson Buys 2,500 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 2,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $786.42 million, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 403.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 342,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after buying an additional 247,303 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,488,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,516,000 after buying an additional 167,105 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

