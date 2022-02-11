Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 1,607 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 370,482 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,240,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 79,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 68,196 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

PEBO opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEBO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

