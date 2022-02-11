Martingale Asset Management L P Has $226,000 Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,026.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 214,060 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.29.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.