Martingale Asset Management L P Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 78.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,016 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1,822.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USM opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

