Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $367,000 in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of MeiraGTx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTX opened at $14.90 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $662.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 391.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

