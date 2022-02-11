Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $368,000 in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of International Seaways as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,249,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 40.8% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 87,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in International Seaways by 30.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 591,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 136,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in International Seaways by 25.6% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42,708 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSW stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.23.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

