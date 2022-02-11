Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SiTime were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 0.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at $3,208,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 450.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after buying an additional 291,334 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $211.39 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.04 and a 200 day moving average of $229.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.29, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total value of $3,385,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $1,125,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

