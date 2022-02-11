Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $2.34. Mastercard posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $10.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.52 to $13.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 973,058 shares of company stock worth $338,531,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $374.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.44 and a 200 day moving average of $355.01. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

