Matador Resources Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Truist Financial decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

MTDR opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

