Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Matrix Service has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Matrix Service by 7.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,967 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Matrix Service by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
Matrix Service Company Profile
Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.
