Matryx Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Matryx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Matryx has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matryx has a market capitalization of $101,499.42 and $735.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00102481 BTC.

Matryx Profile

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

