Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.420-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Mattel also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.900-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of MAT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 493,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,916. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

