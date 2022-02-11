Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.420-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Mattel also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.900-$ EPS.

MAT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. 473,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

