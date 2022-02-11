Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) rose 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 13,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 183,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

MMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $656.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

