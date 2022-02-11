MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Down 2.8%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.41. 6,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 541,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.11.
MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MBIA (MBI)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.