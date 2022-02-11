MC Mining (LON:MCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.40

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.07), with a volume of 62,922 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £7.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21.
MC Mining Company Profile (LON:MCM)
