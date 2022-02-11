McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $23.84 Per Share

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of McKesson in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $23.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

McKesson stock opened at $273.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

