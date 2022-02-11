McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $303.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $280.66 and last traded at $278.79, with a volume of 1616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.03.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

