MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires 2,324 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,636,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $587,333,000 after purchasing an additional 417,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $95,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Visa by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 431,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $96,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of V stock opened at $225.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $431.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

