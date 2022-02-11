MD Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5,933.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,831 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,322. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

