MD Financial Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

KHC opened at $34.29 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

