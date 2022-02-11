MD Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $205.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.