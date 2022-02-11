MD Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MD Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,259 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

NYSE:F opened at $18.08 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

