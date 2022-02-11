MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 990 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

MD Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,977 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,819,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $402.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.05 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.22 and its 200 day moving average is $415.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.91.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

