MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

