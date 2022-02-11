MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,579. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

