Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.88. 77,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,226. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a one year low of $184.06 and a one year high of $336.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Medifast by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

