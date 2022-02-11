Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of Medifast stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.88. 77,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,226. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a one year low of $184.06 and a one year high of $336.99.
Medifast Company Profile
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
