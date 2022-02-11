MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

MEIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 1,723,275 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,189,983 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 616,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 269,567 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 202,521 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEIP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. 935,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,157. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $206.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

