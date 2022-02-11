Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of MRCY opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.33. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

