Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Buys $5,022,724.46 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MRSN opened at $4.82 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $346.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

