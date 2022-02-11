Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Neutral Rating from KGI Securities

KGI Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KGI Securities currently has a $270.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Shares of FB stock opened at $228.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $634.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $216.15 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.70 and a 200-day moving average of $336.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,934 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

