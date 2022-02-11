Metal One Day Volume Reaches $57.83 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00004145 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $120.45 million and approximately $57.83 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metal has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00244978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

