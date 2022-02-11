Method Finance (MTHD) Market Capitalization Tops $226,826.17

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Method Finance has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Method Finance has a market cap of $226,826.17 and $33.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00103350 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

