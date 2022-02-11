Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.64) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.72) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.03) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.07) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.08 ($11.58).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €10.30 ($11.84) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The company has a market cap of $30.65 million and a P/E ratio of -66.88. Metro has a 52 week low of €9.40 ($10.80) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($14.94). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.09.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

