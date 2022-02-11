Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives $70.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

MTRAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of MTRAF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 638. Metro has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

