Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +10% (implying $885-887 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.09 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.150-$38.500 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $32.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,521.70. 202,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,610. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,549.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,518.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,355. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

