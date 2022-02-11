MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,284. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGM Growth Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of MGM Growth Properties worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

