Michael Hsing Sells 29,638 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Michael Hsing sold 6,273 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $3,471,603.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $407.29 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.58.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

