Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,172 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $302.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

