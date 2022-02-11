Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target Increased to GBX 780 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($10.14) to GBX 780 ($10.55) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 608.16 ($8.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £539.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 626.17. Midwich Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 839.20 ($11.35).

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

