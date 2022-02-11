Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target Increased to GBX 780 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($10.14) to GBX 780 ($10.55) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 608.16 ($8.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £539.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 626.17. Midwich Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 839.20 ($11.35).
