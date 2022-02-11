MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Purchased by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,089 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 1.14% of MiMedx Group worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 580,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 2,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,722. The stock has a market cap of $547.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

