Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. Mint shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 144,191 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

Get Mint alerts:

Mint Company Profile (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of payroll cards and related activities to government authorities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.